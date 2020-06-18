Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.45% at 22,355.46

Softer tones but losses are not as bad as earlier in the day









In the major currencies space, the aussie and kiwi are slightly weaker with AUD/USD down to 0.6868 but the aussie is also holding softer tones after the weaker Australian jobs report earlier in the day here . The dollar is keeping more mixed for the time being.





The overall risk mood remains on the softer side amid the tepid tones since US trading yesterday, with US futures also still lower as we look towards European morning trade.