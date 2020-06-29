Nikkei 225 closes lower by 2.30% at 21,995.04

Asian equities slump to start the week









The Hang Seng is down by 1.4% while the Shanghai Composite is currently down by 0.7% after returning from a longer break since Thursday.





In the major currencies space, the dollar is the weakest performer so far as it is giving back some gains since trading late last week. EUR/USD is up from 1.1220 to 1.1250 with AUD/USD a little higher by 0.2% at 0.6880 at the moment.







That said, we may be in for a more choppy session considering the risk mood so just be wary of that as we navigate through European trading today.

This follows the softer mood from US trading at the end of last week, where we saw the S&P 500 closing below its 200-day moving average. US futures are also looking more tepid to start the session, with E-minis keeping closer to flat levels now.