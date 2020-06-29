Nikkei 225 closes lower by 2.30% at 21,995.04
Asian equities slump to start the week
This follows the softer mood from US trading at the end of last week, where we saw the S&P 500 closing below its 200-day moving average. US futures are also looking more tepid to start the session, with E-minis keeping closer to flat levels now.
The Hang Seng is down by 1.4% while the Shanghai Composite is currently down by 0.7% after returning from a longer break since Thursday.
In the major currencies space, the dollar is the weakest performer so far as it is giving back some gains since trading late last week. EUR/USD is up from 1.1220 to 1.1250 with AUD/USD a little higher by 0.2% at 0.6880 at the moment.
That said, we may be in for a more choppy session considering the risk mood so just be wary of that as we navigate through European trading today.