Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.50% at 23,089.95

Asian equities softer to start the week





This follows the decline in Wall Street from Friday and also as US-China tensions continue to pick up, with shares of SMIC weighed lower following the reports earlier.





The Hang Seng is down 0.1% while the Shanghai Composite is down 0.7% going into the closing stages.





US is on holiday today, so it may be hard to extrapolate much clues from risk sentiment on the day. But US futures are pointing to added downside, though again it is hard to really make much of the moves with the cash market not trading later.





S&P 500 futures are down 0.3% while Nasdaq futures are down 1.1% currently.





In the currencies space, the pound is the notable mover as it is weighed down by Brexit pessimism as UK PM Johnson talks up chances of a no-deal outcome.





Cable was down by 0.5% to a low of 1.3206 but is trading around 1.3220.