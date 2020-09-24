Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.11% at 23,087.82

Asian equities fail to take comfort from the US selloff yesterday





The rout in Wall Street yesterday is leading Asian stocks lower today, with the Hang Seng down 1.7% and the Shanghai Composite down by 1.3% currently.





The decline in US equities yesterday were led by a resumption of the tech selloff and that is fueling nervousness as we look towards the last two trading days of the week.





US futures are keeping lower with S&P 500 futures down ~0.3% while Nasdaq futures are down ~0.5% now and that isn't quite helping with the risk mood to start the day.