Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.11% at 23,087.82

Asian equities fail to take comfort from the US selloff yesterday

The rout in Wall Street yesterday is leading Asian stocks lower today, with the Hang Seng down 1.7% and the Shanghai Composite down by 1.3% currently.

The decline in US equities yesterday were led by a resumption of the tech selloff and that is fueling nervousness as we look towards the last two trading days of the week.

US futures are keeping lower with S&P 500 futures down ~0.3% while Nasdaq futures are down ~0.5% now and that isn't quite helping with the risk mood to start the day.

