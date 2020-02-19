Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.89% at 23,400.70
Asian equities push higher as virus fears ebb a little
Fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak situation are ebbing a little as China reports that cases outside the Hubei province are continuing to slow down over the past two weeks.
And Japanese stocks are also taking heart in the fact that trade data earlier today was not as bad as feared, thus a slightly better performance today.
But Asian equities are looking more mixed going into European trading, with the Hang Seng up by 0.4% but the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.2% currently.
There is still some caution in the air but for now, the overall risk mood is still erring to being slightly more positive but the ground is still a bit shaky.
USD/JPY is keeping higher at 110.05 as such, but continues to struggle for a firm break above 110.00 and towards resistance around 110.25-30 next.