Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.89% at 23,400.70

Asian equities push higher as virus fears ebb a little





And Japanese stocks are also taking heart in the fact that trade data earlier today was not as bad as feared, thus a slightly better performance today.





But Asian equities are looking more mixed going into European trading, with the Hang Seng up by 0.4% but the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.2% currently.





There is still some caution in the air but for now, the overall risk mood is still erring to being slightly more positive but the ground is still a bit shaky.





USD/JPY is keeping higher at 110.05 as such, but continues to struggle for a firm break above 110.00 and towards resistance around 110.25-30 next.



