The Nikkei 225 has reopened for afternoon trading and remains up 0.2% in narrow trading after yesterday's break to the highest since 1990.





On a break like that you would love to see it break higher right away but we're only on Day 2 and a stronger yen might be holding it in check.



The bigger moves today are coming in China with the Shanghai Composite up more than 1% for the second day.