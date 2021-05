The futures moves are modest with tech lagging

S&P 500 futures are up 3 points following a 31 point rally to a record 4232 on Friday.





There's the continued skew away from tech with Nasdaq futures down about 0.4% while Dow futures are up 0.3%.





There isn't much to digest in terms of weekend news but there's a decent focus on gasoline prices with the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack reverberating.