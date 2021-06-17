No follow through in Treasury yields surge so far today

10-year yields are down 2 bps to 1.555% currently

USGG10YR
The dollar may still be working with the technicals and gaining some modest ground in European morning trade but not a lot of that 'hawkishness' per se is being reflected in the bond market at the moment.

10-year yields are retracing slightly after yesterday's surge, falling short of testing 1.60%.

In fact, yields are keeping lower on the day though we may have to wait on US traders to come in to be sure of things.

The Fed certainly did deliver a bit of a hawkish surprise yesterday - in terms of projections - but as long as they keep rate guidance the way it is, there is still reason for yields to be handicapped; as they have been since late March.

Keep an eye on things here as this could also prove to be a headwind for the dollar.

