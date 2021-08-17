No RBNZ rate hike coming tomorrow - Westpac

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Westpac revises their call ahead of the RBNZ policy meeting tomorrow

The firm says that in light of the new COVID-19 community case in Auckland, the RBNZ will not be hiking its OCR tomorrow. I reckon that's pretty much a given now, considering a fresh nationwide lockdown has just been announced.

And all of this is being reflected in the kiwi's price action, with NZD/USD posting fresh lows on the day still at 0.6913 currently. The July lows around 0.6880-00 will be the key support region to watch next in gauging any further downside leg for the pair.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose