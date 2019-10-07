Nordea Bank: like EURUSD shorts from 1.1000

They target 1.0760 with a stop loss at 1.1100

Their rationale is as follow:
1. Global slowdown not over
2. new record lows in 5y5y EUR inflation could re-ignite ECN monetary madness via a higher monthly purchase tempo in the QE-ternity (nice term) program in December and...
3. USD liquidity will probably have to become scarce before the Fed really goes big on liquidity.

Well, USD supported today on souring sentiment, so that could be added to the mis as well. Their parameters for the trade are here: 

