Satellite photos indicate North Korea may be making preparations to test a submarine-launched missile
NBC with the report using satellite photos to indicate North Korea is building a ballistic missile submarine
- and may be making preparations to test a submarine-launched missile
NBC citing
- analysis of the commercial images by experts at a Washington-based think tank, Beyond Parallel, a research project funded by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).
- The photos show support vessels and a crane that, similar to past practice by the regime, could be deployed to tow a barge out to sea for a submarine-launched missile test, the analysts said in a written report
- said it was unclear when a test might be carried out