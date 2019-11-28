North Korea said to have fired two projectiles, believed to be ballistic missile
Comments by the Japanese defence ministry
- The missile appears not to have landed in Japan's EEZ
- Missile launches are a serious issue for Japan
It looks like nothing has changed with North Korea as they revert back to old habits. Expect this to continue and although markets look to have moved on from it, North Korea will always remain a silent threat to risk in general.
As such, it is best to be aware of the developments in case something relevant happens.