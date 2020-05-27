North Korea says it is able to immediately launch a nuclear attack

A piece in Korean media, Dong A Libo, reporting that North Korea had described plans to "put strategic armed forces on a high alert operation"

"It means that North Korea is able to immediately launch a nuclear attack anywhere in Northeast Asia, stressing that it owns leadership for nuclear deterrent," said Ryu Sung-yeob, a senior researcher at the Korea Research Institute for Military Affairs.

That does not sound too encouraging. 


A piece in Korean media, Dong A Libo, reporting that North Korea had described plans to "put strategic armed forces on a high alert operation" That went well. 

