Norway proposes that its sovereign wealth fund should invest more in US stocks, less in Europe

Norway publishes the white paper on its sovereign wealth fund proposals

The proposition suggests that the sovereign wealth fund should change its "geographical composition" and should reduce its share holdings of developed markets in Europe, instead increasing its share of US and Canadian stocks.





In the bigger picture and long-term horizon, this is something to perhaps pay attention to since the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund has over $1.1 trillion in assets (~70% in equities) and is the largest sovereign wealth fund in the world.





Hence, the shift in portfolio composition is certainly something to take note of.





For some context, the fund's current equity portfolio sees ~44% invested in North American stocks and ~32% invested in European stocks.