Not much movement on the election betting markets today

A look at the post-debate landscape





There was little movement in PredictIt's odds of who will win the US election following last night's debate. Trump clearly did much better than the first time and I expected to see some drift in his direction. If so, that would raise the odds of a divided congress and should be risk-negative. We're not seeing that in financial markets at all today.





The betting market has Biden around -200 and Trump at +188 which is almost unchanged but some bookies show a slight drift to Biden in the past 24 hours.

















