NYC mayor expects indoor dining to shut in a week or two

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

New York headed for more covid lockdowns

  • Del Blasio says it's 'just a matter of time' until indoor dining shuts
It's starting to look like it's just a matter of time in many places in North America. This Thanksgiving could be a big problem because it doesn't seem like restrictions are coming before the holiday.

Equities yesterday slumped on New York closing worries and closing worries more generally. The S&P 500 is down 15 points to 3552 today.

