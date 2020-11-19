NYC mayor expects indoor dining to shut in a week or two

Del Blasio says it's 'just a matter of time' until indoor dining shuts

It's starting to look like it's just a matter of time in many places in North America. This Thanksgiving could be a big problem because it doesn't seem like restrictions are coming before the holiday.





Equities yesterday slumped on New York closing worries and closing worries more generally. The S&P 500 is down 15 points to 3552 today.

