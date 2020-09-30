NZ data - business confidence -28.5 (prior -41.8)
New Zealand ANZ business survey for September
Business Confidence -28.5
- preliminary was -26.0 vs. prior -41.8
- preliminary was -9.9 vs. prior -17.5
- Activity indicators in the ANZ Business Outlook survey lifted a little further from their early-September preliminary reads.
- Headline business confidence, at -28.5%, was a smidgen lower than the early-month read, but own activity was higher, at -5.4%. Investment and employment intentions and profit expectations also crept higher.
- Agriculture and construction are the most optimistic sectors; services and retail the least.
