NZ data - business confidence -28.5 (prior -41.8)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New Zealand ANZ business survey for September

Business Confidence -28.5 
  • preliminary was -26.0 vs. prior -41.8
Activity Outlook -5.4
  • preliminary was -9.9 vs. prior -17.5
ANZ comments (main points)
  • Activity indicators in the ANZ Business Outlook survey lifted a little further from their early-September preliminary reads. 
  • Headline business confidence, at -28.5%, was a smidgen lower than the early-month read, but own activity was higher, at -5.4%. Investment and employment intentions and profit expectations also crept higher. 
  • Agriculture and construction are the most optimistic sectors; services and retail the least.


 more to come  
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose