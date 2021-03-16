NZ data - Q4 current account pretty much on expectations, NZD unchanged

Balance of Payments Current Account Balance in NZD comes in -2.695bn

expected -2.675bn, prior -3.521bn

Current account to GDP ratio is -0.8%, which was the expected and the prior.





NZ's goods balance has improved due to exports having been more resilient than imports through the pandemic.

The balance for income has improved with lower domestic corporate profitability, alongside lower interest rates offshore.

As the headlines says, NZ dollar little changed.











