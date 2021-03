Terms of trade compares prices of a country's exports with those for imports.

For New Zealand in the final water of 2020, ToT +1.3% q/q

export prices -0.4% q/q

import prices -1.7% q/q

export volumes +3.3% q/q

import volumes +6.5% q/q





A rising ToT is supportive for a currency (all else being equal of course).