NZ data suggests arise in employment in May after fall in April
New Zealand Stats office reports the total number of filled jobs rose 0.8% m/m (seasonally adjusted) in May
- was -1.6% in April when the country was placed into a strict lockdown
The easings of restrciton in May saw jobs edge back up.
- "May saw a turnaround in monthly total filled jobs. The full lockdown throughout April brought reports of businesses hibernating to try to weather the storm with assistance from the wage subsidy," economic statistics manager Sue Chapman
More frequent data is coming from Stats NZ
- filled jobs calculated by averaging weekly jobs paid during the month, based on tax data
- filled jobs include jobs paid by employers who are being subsidised by the COVID-19 wage subsidy scheme