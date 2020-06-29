NZ data suggests arise in employment in May after fall in April

New Zealand Stats office reports the total number of filled jobs rose 0.8% m/m (seasonally adjusted) in May

was -1.6% in April when the country was placed into a strict lockdown

The easings of restrciton in May saw jobs edge back up.

"May saw a turnaround in monthly total filled jobs. The full lockdown throughout April brought reports of businesses hibernating to try to weather the storm with assistance from the wage subsidy," economic statistics manager Sue Chapman

More frequent data is coming from Stats NZ