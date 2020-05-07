NZ finmin Robertson says economic damage will be felt acutely in New Zealand

New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson speech

  • says the global pandemic and the resulting economic damage will be felt acutely here
  • despite the additional borrowing we will need to undertake, we will remain among the least indebted countries among our peers
  • country will be running operating deficits for an extended period and allowing net core crown debt to increase to levels well beyond previous targets
  • says numbers we will see in the budget next week are sobering
  • path forward to recovery will be challenging; business investment and confidence will take a hit and unemployment will rise
  • there will be further support for the recovery and rebuild after budget day
  • budget focus will be on providing strong public services and taking our next steps to recover and rebuild
  • new spending packages planned on five priorities that were announced in the budget policy statement have been re-assessed
  • there is an opportunity to break the housing shortage once and for all
  • says budget 2020 will carry on this work of supporting industries hit by coronavirus
  • a move to alert level 2 will see the vast majority of businesses and workers back



