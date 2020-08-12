NZ health chief says that there are four more probable coronavirus cases

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

That adds to the four cases in one family from yesterday

  • Says that have directed workers and close contacts at two firms to self-isolate
As Eamonn mentioned earlier, there isn't much known about how the family of four contracted the virus. It could either mean that there is a wide spread community transmission ongoing or there is some other means of the virus spreading i.e. via freight.

The major worry for NZ is that there is an undetected spread among the general public and that will be a real setback to all the progress they have made in recent months.

