NZ investigating the new COVID-19 cases were imported by freight

Four family members have caught the infection, health officials are confident there were was no local transmission

the family had not travelled overseas

investigations centre on the potential the virus was imported by freight

surface testing is underway in an Auckland cool store where a man from the infected family worked

Huh.





There have been reports from China of instances of the coronavirus being detected on the packaging of imported frozen seafood. Apparently the virus can sit unharmed in refrigerated environments for some time.





Wow. This sucks if true.











