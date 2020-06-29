NZ PM Ardern: It is untenable to open up borders due to the coronavirus

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern

NZ
  • More work needs to be done on a Trans-Tasman bubble
  • Government needs assurances from Australia
  • Australia needs to make own decisions on a bubble
She is putting a bit of a wet blanket over the idea of a travel bubble between the two countries for now, considering that we are seeing a spike in cases in Australia - largely due to the state of Victoria as Eamonn reported earlier in the day here.

If New Zealand isn't even looking to open its borders to its neighbour just yet, the rest of the world will have to wait much longer in this case.
