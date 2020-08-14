NZ PM Ardern: To extend Auckland lockdown for an extra 12 days

New Zealand extends the restrictions in Auckland as expected





Still no clear idea where the virus originated

Have identified 29 cases all linked to one cluster

To review restrictions again on 21 August

The rest of NZ will be on Level 2 restrictions until 26 August

Plans to extend wage subsidy nationwide while Auckland is in lockdown

Extends mortgage deferral scheme

The extension of the lockdown is expected given that new cases are still being found in recent days, with fears of a wider community transmission already happening.





This will continue to chip away at the New Zealand economy and in the bigger picture, if the health crisis continues to worsen, that will bring forward the case of negative rates by the RBNZ or at least make it even more compelling in the near future.



