NZ Q3 business confidence improves to -40 (prior -63)
New Zealand Institute for Economic Research (NZIER) Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion for Q3
In brief highlights of the report (full report is only available to NZIER subscribers but the organisation does provide a good summary for non-subscribers):
- business confidence has improved, reflecting a pick-up in demand over the September quarter
- A net 1 percent of businesses reported an increase in own trading activity – a turnaround from the net 37 percent reporting a decline in the previous quarter.
- This result supports our expectations of a V-shaped recovery in economic activity, as the New Zealand economy responds to the unprecedented amount of stimulus measures implemented by the Government and Reserve Bank.
- net 39 percent of businesses expecting a deterioration in general economic conditions over the coming months – lower than the 58 percent in the previous quarter.
- net 16 percent of firms looking to increase headcount in the next quarter
Background: