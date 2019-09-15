NZ services PMI for August: 54.6 (prior 54.7)
Dunno, but it occurs to me this is not a focus for markets at the moment?
;-)
here's what is:
- Drone attacks cut as much as 5mbpd of Saudi oil production
- It could be 'weeks' before Saudi oil production returns to full capacity
- Goldman Sachs oil price forecasts after the Saudi attack
- Platts on the oil price impact of the Saudi attack
- CAD, yen both higher in thin Monday opening forex markets
- Images released of the extensive damage to Saudi production facilities
- Can Saudi Arabia restore almost half the oil production within just days?
- UBS on oil after the attack on Saudi production facilities
- Is a US SPR oil release imminent? No, say analysts
- Here we go - Trump says will authorise SPR oil release if needed
- Oil prices surge as futures trade commences for the week, Stock index futures open lower.