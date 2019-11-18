NZ to apply a national interest test to the sale of sensitive and high risk assets to overseas buyers
NZ finance minister statement says overseas Investment rules will apply for the sale of ports, airports, telecommunications infrastructure, electricity and other assets.
- A national interest test
- test would be applied to the sale of sensitive and high risk assets to overseas buyers
--
To the extent this restricts the sale of NZ assets to offshore buyers there will logically be less NZD need to buy. Feel free to discuss in the comments.