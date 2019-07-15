NZD barely changed (up a few tics) in wake of the Q2 CPI data

The New Zealand dollar is not much changed after the inflation data from New Zealand.

The results came in bang in line with consensus median expectations. The detail of the report indicate much of the rise from fuel prices, which was also very much expected, Rent a notable contributor also.





If you check out that link you'll see the 'trimmed mean' is slightly higher, which indicates underlying inflation is a little stronger than the headline would suggest. There isn't much else to argue against expectations for inflation to slip a little lower going forward.





It does appear the RBNZ is on track to cut the cash rate again at its next meeting. Then again, so is the FOMC. So for NZD/USD, not too much implication.





