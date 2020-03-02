NZD traders - heads up for the GDT dairy auction coming up Tuesday

There is so much else to focus on, but for those tracking NZD keeping one eye on dairy prices is worthwhile.

We expect whole milk powder (WMP) prices to fall 3.0%

The market remains concerned about the impact of the coronavirus on short-term global dairy demand, given the outbreak has spread beyond China's borders. Over February, WMP prices slid over 8% on the back of the coronavirus concerns.







