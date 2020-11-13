Oil - A heads up for OPEC (JMMC) meetings next week

The focus, though, is on a couple of week's time with the OPEC+ meeting on November 30 and December 1. On the agenda? This:

OPEC reportedly looking to extend current output cuts for another 3-6 months The cartel and its partners will be meeting against a backdrop of rising coronavirus infection numbers and new lockdowns, and wide-scale vaccine availability still months away (at least) - all driving down demand for oil.





For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus