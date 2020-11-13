Oil - A heads up for OPEC (JMMC) meetings next week
The OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee meet on Monday the 16th , with the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting the following day, Tuesday the 17th of November
- i.e. next week
The focus, though, is on a couple of week's time with the OPEC+ meeting on November 30 and December 1. On the agenda? This:
The cartel and its partners will be meeting against a backdrop of rising coronavirus infection numbers and new lockdowns, and wide-scale vaccine availability still months away (at least) - all driving down demand for oil.