Crude takes a tumble

WTI crude has quickly fallen to the lows of the day, down $1.82 to $38.35.





The drop breaks lows from this week and from Sept 21 that had been acting as support.





The response from the Canadian dollar so far has been mum, perhaps due to a jump in Canadian natural gas prices today. I would expect USD/CAD to rise but the market is closely watching the US stimulus front right now.