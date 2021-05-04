Oil catches a last-minute bid into settlement to finish at $65.69

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Positive day for crude

wti crude oil
It has been a great day for risk trades but oil has managed its third-best close of the year -- finishing narrowly below the March highs. It settled up $1.20 to $65.69, which was just off the session high of $65.84.

There was a 30-cent pop in the final minutes of trading in what looks like a bit of a squeeze.

The overall commodity picture today is mixed. Closely-watched copper was down 0.6% in London while nickel rose 2.4%. The largest gainer is corn, which is up 2.7% after touching $7/bushel for the first time in years. On the flipside, gold is down 0.8%.

Looking further down the crude futures curve, this has been a uniform move with prices up $1.16 next June. The curve remains backwardated with that June 2022 contract at $60.57 but I don't want to get into the debate about whether that's bullish or bearish.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose