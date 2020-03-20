Oil crushed into settlement as the April contract wraps up.

No one wants to be long into the weekend

It looks like the same thing is coming for stocks, at the pace we're headed.





WTI dropped like a rock into settlement, ripping through $20. It fell to $19.84 from $24.00 in minutes and from $27.89 at the intraday high. That's a 30% intraday drop.











Barkindo is out with a statement on his talk with the Texas Railroad Commissioner today and said:

'We are both concerned with current market developments including its impact on security and supply'

Says they discussed 'perspective on current developments including its impact on security and supply'



Note that today is the last trade for the April contract. The May contract is at $23.25, which is also a swoon from $25.00 but not to the same degree.