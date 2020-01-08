How could oil be lower today? Here's how

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Oil falls below $62 on hopes that Iran-US tensions have peaked

Oil falls below $62 on hopes that Iran-US tensions have peakedOil is down $1.06 to $61.66.

WTI crude oil spiked to the highest since April at $65.65 as the bombs were falling on the US bases in Iran. At that point, it looked likely that a war was breaking out.

Later officials in Iran said there would be no further attacks if the US didn't respond. Trump also said 'all is well' in a tweet that highlighted there were no US causalities. Later, a report citing a US military official said Iran appeared to be 'shooting to miss'.

So why are we lower now? In short, this looks like it could be the end of hostilities. A day ago, we were still waiting for the response, now there is a path towards total de-escalation.

In light of that, the geopolitical premium in oil that arose on the assassination of Qasem Soleimani. Oil was at $61.18 before news of his death broke and that's almost exactly where we are today.
Oil chart

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose