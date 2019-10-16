Oil - heads up for the inventory data due around the bottom of the hour

Coming up soon - private inventory data, a day later than normal this week due to the US holiday on Monday

  • The inventory report is released to subscribers and hit's media in the moments following. Stay tuned!
  • Platts survey of analysts shows crude stocks are expected to have risen on average by 4 million barrels
  • Reuters survey of analysts has the estimate for US crude inventories rising around 2.8 million barrels last week
