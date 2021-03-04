Oil hits another high as headlines pit OPEC members against Russia

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Everything is leaking today

Normally this part of the OPEC+ meeting is quiet but because it's online, everything is leaking out.

Amena Bakr at Energy Intel evidently has a front-row seat. She's highlighting that ministers are considering rolling over production quotas through April and May. That headline helped boost WTI to a new high at $62.99 but she also notes that Russia is making the case for increasing supply. Russia said it's concerned about the supply of US shale.

A separate report says Russia is telling OPEC+ that there needs to be a gradual release of production, step-by-step.

Update: Another report says Russia would like to raise oil output in April to cover the local fuel market deficit.

