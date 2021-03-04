OIl - OPEC+ meeting Thursday 4 March 2021

The latest analysis of what the OPEC+ meeting will do at its meeting today, boost output or not, is still bordering on 50/50.

This:

OPEC+, are considering rolling over production cuts into April instead of raising output as a recovery in oil demand remains fragile due to the coronavirus crisis, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

Clues were sought from the Wednesday meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), but the JMMC have made no recommendations for Q2 production either way (the JMMC is not a policy-making body but in addition to monitoring compliance it is also enabled to make recommendations).















