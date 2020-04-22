Oil - OPEC+ ministers conference call on Tuesday - no agreement on what to do
OPEC+ held a conference call yesterday but there were no new initiatives announced at its conclusion.
- No fresh policy moves agreed to or floated out publicly
- Unless there is some sort of dramatic recovery in price, which appears unlikely, they'll remain under pressure to do more.
- It must getting close to the time for OPEC+ to accept there is little else they can do, record cuts are about to be implemented, short of moving these forward (by only a few days now really though)
- Meanwhile in the us the US the Texas Railroad Commission also met but they did not indicate supply cuts. They meet again on May 5.
