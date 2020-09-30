OK, back to the debate ... still not much response from currencies

The debate so far is nothing more than talking points we have all heard before.

Neither Biden nor Trump is really landing telling blows.





EUR/USD is trickling along at its session high but the range has been tiny.

NZD/USD is on its session high as is cable.









One of the issues of most concern is a contested election, that is the result is not known for weeks. Polls are pointing to Biden in front. I can't see Biden will have added to his poll lead from his performance so far, so if a contested election is a worry, it still is.







