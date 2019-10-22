One for the equity (& index) traders - Goldman Sachs says buybacks are 'plummeting'

A bit of an ICYMI from a GS note, this is not breaking - from overnight news.

Corporate buybacks are "plummeting"

Data used by GS shows that while Q2 S&P 500 share buybacks totalled USD161 bn, that is nearly 20% lower than in Q1

and circa down 17% y/y

As for the rest of the year, GS expect:

buybacks will drop 15% to USD710bn

and in 2020 down 5% 675 bn



There is a but though - the levels are still near record highs.





---

Buybacks have been one source of support for equity markets. not the only one though.

