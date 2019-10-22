One for the equity (& index) traders - Goldman Sachs says buybacks are 'plummeting'

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A bit of an ICYMI from a GS note, this is not breaking - from overnight news. 

Corporate buybacks are "plummeting" 
  • Data used by GS shows that while Q2 S&P 500 share buybacks totalled USD161 bn, that is nearly 20% lower than in Q1
  • and circa down 17% y/y
As for the rest of the year, GS expect:
  • buybacks will drop 15% to USD710bn
  • and in 2020 down 5% 675 bn
There is a but though - the levels are still near record highs.

---
Buybacks have been one source of support for equity markets. not the only one though. 
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose