Online sales were at a record level according to Mastercard. Total sales also higher.

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

A later than usual Thanksgiving did not stop the working Americans

With America at work, online sales hit record levels this year despite a later Thanksgiving. 

The shopping season was 6 days less than last year due to the November 28 Thanksgiving Day - traditionally the start of the holiday shopping season in the US.  

Nevertheless, according to MasterCard e-commerce sales - which make up 14.6% of total retail sales - rose 18.8% versus 2018. 

Overall holiday sales, excluding autos rose 3.4%

The sales data was tracked from November 1 through Christmas Eve.

President Trump was happy tweeting earlier today:

