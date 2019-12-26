Online sales were at a record level according to Mastercard. Total sales also higher.
A later than usual Thanksgiving did not stop the working Americans
With America at work, online sales hit record levels this year despite a later Thanksgiving.
The shopping season was 6 days less than last year due to the November 28 Thanksgiving Day - traditionally the start of the holiday shopping season in the US.
Nevertheless, according to MasterCard e-commerce sales - which make up 14.6% of total retail sales - rose 18.8% versus 2018.
Overall holiday sales, excluding autos rose 3.4%
The sales data was tracked from November 1 through Christmas Eve.
President Trump was happy tweeting earlier today: