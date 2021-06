Sources report from Reuters

OPEC+ has agreed to stick to the plan to gradually bring back supply through July.





They're expected to meet again in June 24 once they get some clarity on Iran sanctions. WTI remains near the highs at $68.67.





Reports say they didn't discuss output beyond July, which makes sense because the meeting was less than 30 minutes long.







Update: The next OPEC+ meeting will be July 1.