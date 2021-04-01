OPEC+ JMMC reportedly notes that oil stocks remain above 2015-19 average

Reuters with the headlines, citing sources who have seen a document after the OPEC+ JMMC meeting yesterday

  • OPEC+ JMMC recognises that prevailing volatility in oil market structure is a signal of fragile market conditions
If anything, the document seems to be leaning towards a suggestion to maintain production cuts - which is what is expected - in the decision today. But we'll see if OPEC+ members will have the propensity to surprise later on in the day.

Oil is keeping steadier, up by 1.2% to $59.90 after the late drop yesterday below $60.

Update: The document adds that OPEC+ JMMC recommends to extend "compensation period for overproduction" until September 2021.

