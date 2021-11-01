OPEC+ meet this week. 400K barrel increase likely to remain, but some prospect of more.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An energy analyst at KPMG says OPEC+ is most likely to stick with the earlier agreed top plan of a 400,000 barrel per day increase.

But the group may ponder increasing the amount "marginally, or more substantially,"
  • by 600,000 barrels to 1 million barrels per day
This is from a piece at DJ/Market Watch but there isn't much from the analyst to support thoughts on increasing the output. 

Countering the argument OPEC+ may consider boosting output above 400k barrels are reports over the weekend (vai Bloomberg) that the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) significantly downgraded expectations of a market deficit at their meeting last week:
  • now expects the oil market to show a deficit of just 300,000 barrels per day in Q4, down from initial expectations of a 1.1m bpd deficit
  • The role of the JTC is to monitor the market, the JTC meets ahead of every ministerial meeting of OPEC+. The JTC met last Thursday. 
---
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, OPEC+, hold their monthly ministerial meeting on Thursday.  

An energy analyst at KPMG says OPEC+ is most likely to stick with the earlier agreed top plan of a 400,000 barrel per day increase.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose