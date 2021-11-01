OPEC+ meet this week. 400K barrel increase likely to remain, but some prospect of more.

An energy analyst at KPMG says OPEC+ is most likely to stick with the earlier agreed top plan of a 400,000 barrel per day increase.

But the group may ponder increasing the amount "marginally, or more substantially,"

by 600,000 barrels to 1 million barrels per day

This is from a piece at DJ/Market Watch but there isn't much from the analyst to support thoughts on increasing the output.





Countering the argument OPEC+ may consider boosting output above 400k barrels are reports over the weekend (vai Bloomberg) that the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) significantly downgraded expectations of a market deficit at their meeting last week:

now expects the oil market to show a deficit of just 300,000 barrels per day in Q4, down from initial expectations of a 1.1m bpd deficit

The role of the JTC is to monitor the market, the JTC meets ahead of every ministerial meeting of OPEC+. The JTC met last Thursday.

---

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, OPEC+, hold their monthly ministerial meeting on Thursday.









