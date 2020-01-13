Outlook for Australia in 2020: slow GDP growth, slow wage growth, no lower jobless rate

A snippet from CBA economists outlook for Australia this year:

GDP expected +2.5% in 2020

little change to the slow pace of wages growth

also little change expected for the unemployment rate

2.5% GDP growth remains under trend and makes inroads in u/e difficult.





CBA cite global risks to this outlook:

Brexit

China slow down

Potential for a US recession

CBA says the RBA still has policy tools available if needed.



