Paul Tudor Jones: I'm assuming a Biden victory and a blue wave

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Paul Tudor Jones on CNBC

  • I think markets believe in the narrative of fiscal stimulus and it's probably right and positive for main assets
  • The other side is what happens is that with his tax plan is that financial assets could suffer later. There's an inverse relationship between higher capital gains and equity market multiples
  • Bitcoin has a of characteristics benefiting early adopters
  • "Bitcoin has an enormous amount of smart/sophisticated people who believe in it"
Tudor Jones has been bullish on gold and Bitcoin for awhile.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose