Paul Tudor Jones: I'm assuming a Biden victory and a blue wave
Paul Tudor Jones on CNBC
- I think markets believe in the narrative of fiscal stimulus and it's probably right and positive for main assets
- The other side is what happens is that with his tax plan is that financial assets could suffer later. There's an inverse relationship between higher capital gains and equity market multiples
- Bitcoin has a of characteristics benefiting early adopters
- "Bitcoin has an enormous amount of smart/sophisticated people who believe in it"
Tudor Jones has been bullish on gold and Bitcoin for awhile.