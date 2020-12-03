Paul Tudor Jones - there will be an economic "supersonic boom" next year

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

PJT spoke with Yahoo, is looking for a US economic boom in Q2 and Q3 of 2021 on emergence from the coronavirus disaster. 

  • an "absolute, supersonic boom" in the economy
  • coronavirus vaccine will release pent-up demand in the US 
  • "The vaccine is going to bring us back. We're going to have an incredible growth rebound" 
On the stock market:
  • fiscal & monetary policies are pushing stock valuations
  • "stock market's on a combination of fiscal monetary pulse that we've never seen before in history, nothing like this"
Via an interview at YouTube, link here 

