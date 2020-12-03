Paul Tudor Jones - there will be an economic "supersonic boom" next year
PJT spoke with Yahoo, is looking for a US economic boom in Q2 and Q3 of 2021 on emergence from the coronavirus disaster.
- an "absolute, supersonic boom" in the economy
- coronavirus vaccine will release pent-up demand in the US
- "The vaccine is going to bring us back. We're going to have an incredible growth rebound"
- fiscal & monetary policies are pushing stock valuations
- "stock market's on a combination of fiscal monetary pulse that we've never seen before in history, nothing like this"
Via an interview at YouTube, link here