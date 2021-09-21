Pelosi pushing forward, urges 'decisive action' on passing spending legislation

US Congress House Leader Pelosi:

"I have promised Members that we would not have House Members vote for a bill with a higher topline than would be passed by the Senate.

Hopefully, that will be at the $3.5 trillion number. We must be prepared for adjustments according to the Byrd rule and an agreed to number.

This week, we must take decisive action on proceeding with the Build Back Better reconciliation legislation."

From a letter sent to he colleagues in the House. The thing is the blockade in the Senate though. Maybe blockade is too strong a word but that's where the hurdle is. Pelosi indicating there is room for further compromise with that 'topline' comment.



