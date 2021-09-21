Pelosi pushing forward, urges 'decisive action' on passing spending legislation
US Congress House Leader Pelosi:
- "I have promised Members that we would not have House Members vote for a bill with a higher topline than would be passed by the Senate.
- Hopefully, that will be at the $3.5 trillion number. We must be prepared for adjustments according to the Byrd rule and an agreed to number.
- This week, we must take decisive action on proceeding with the Build Back Better reconciliation legislation."
From a letter sent to he colleagues in the House. The thing is the blockade in the Senate though. Maybe blockade is too strong a word but that's where the hurdle is. Pelosi indicating there is room for further compromise with that 'topline' comment.