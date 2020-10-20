Pelosi says she's still hopeful a deal is reached this week

Comments from the House majority leader

It's not a big surprise that Pelosi isn't claiming a final verdict here today because the business of the day was Democrats presenting Republicans with new language. So the ball is in Mnuchin's court.





On that side, the White House's Meadows said there was good progress but "we still have a ways to go".



We're 14 days to the election today. I'm starting to feel like we've all been led down the garden path. US equity futures are fading a bit and so is gold.

